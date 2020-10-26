St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 275 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $98.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,887. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.79.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.