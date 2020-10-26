St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 19.1% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $36.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,596.70. 28,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,089. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,508.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,448.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

