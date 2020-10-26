St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 66 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.08.

DE stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,666. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $243.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

