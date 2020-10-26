St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 151,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 504.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 482,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 402,509 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kroger by 12.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,700. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.