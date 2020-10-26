Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Lifted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 111.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.27.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $4.24 on Monday, reaching $173.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

