Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $178.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $180.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.27.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.