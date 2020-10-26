Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $298,903,000 after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Starbucks by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

SBUX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.72. 268,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,269,175. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

