Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Construction from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.70 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth $26,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

