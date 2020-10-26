Stifel Nicolaus Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $195.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $194.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $5.52 on Monday, reaching $201.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,178. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $208.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

