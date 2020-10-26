Stock Traders Buy High Volume of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 11,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 4,477 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $73.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $136,000.

