Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tempur Sealy International Call Options (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,159 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 1,435 call options.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

