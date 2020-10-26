Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Archer-Daniels-Midland Call Options (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,843 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,540 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 74,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

