Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.23. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, EVP Gene Liau sold 5,851 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $234,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $158,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,206. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

