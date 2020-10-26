Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SDMHF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Straumann from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SDMHF opened at $385.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.57. Straumann has a 12-month low of $144.79 and a 12-month high of $392.20.

Straumann Company Profile

