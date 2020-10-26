Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,446,000 after acquiring an additional 186,051 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,593 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

NYSE:SYK traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.47. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $227.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

