Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sunnova Energy International to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95% Sunnova Energy International Competitors 1.59% 10.01% 2.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sunnova Energy International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunnova Energy International Competitors 463 1955 1399 14 2.25

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus price target of $37.60, indicating a potential upside of 39.99%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million -$144.35 million -9.23 Sunnova Energy International Competitors $8.73 billion $451.22 million 17.50

Sunnova Energy International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunnova Energy International competitors beat Sunnova Energy International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

