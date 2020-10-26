Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $75,414.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 347,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,008.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $254,582 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.