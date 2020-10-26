Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Cut by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,348,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.38. The stock had a trading volume of 66,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,206. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average is $130.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

