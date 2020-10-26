Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 524,258 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.6% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.99% of Target worth $776,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 141.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Target by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Target stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.41. 47,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,206. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $167.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

