Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGB opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

