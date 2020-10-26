TD Securities Boosts Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$1.60

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.15.

PD opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.20 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.15.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

