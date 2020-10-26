Teck Resources (TCK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, September 27th.

