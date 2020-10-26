Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday. Charter Equity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

ERIC stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

