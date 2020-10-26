Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity restated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 213,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 396,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 298,101 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

