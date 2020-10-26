Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

