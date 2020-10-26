Telefonica’s (TEF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonica from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. Telefonica has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -371.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 81.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 27.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 345.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 51.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

