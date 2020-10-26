Tenable (TENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,599,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $146,962,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,047,754 shares of company stock worth $163,149,366. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

