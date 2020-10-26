Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $80.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TER. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

