Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $339.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $420.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $502.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.04. The stock has a market cap of $389.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at $21,329,367.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,621 shares of company stock valued at $73,140,239 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $9,307,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

