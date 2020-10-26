Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $486.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $451.00 to $486.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $187.80 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $516.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.44.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $420.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $389.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.32 and its 200 day moving average is $278.04. Tesla has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,621 shares of company stock valued at $73,140,239. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

