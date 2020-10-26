Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. JMP Securities currently has $516.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.44.

Shares of TSLA opened at $420.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $502.49. The stock has a market cap of $389.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.39, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.25, for a total value of $433,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,246,370.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,621 shares of company stock worth $73,140,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $9,307,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

