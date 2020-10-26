Tesla’s (TSLA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Independent Research restated a sell rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.44.

TSLA opened at $420.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.32 and its 200 day moving average is $278.04. The stock has a market cap of $389.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.25, for a total transaction of $433,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,370.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,621 shares of company stock valued at $73,140,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 11.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tesla by 11.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Tesla by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 293,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $282,429,000 after purchasing an additional 117,069 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

