Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

