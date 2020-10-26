TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.57

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$66.57 and last traded at C$65.67, with a volume of 27275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.05.

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total value of C$3,143,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,162,098.70.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

