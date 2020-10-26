TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $80.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.61% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

NASDAQ:TFII traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,203. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. TFI International makes up about 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

