TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $27.00 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.24.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.