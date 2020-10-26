The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $162.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.82. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. CSFB upped their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

