The Ensign Group (ENSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.00-3.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.00-3.10 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,753.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $56,473.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,240.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,698,987. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

