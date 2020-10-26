The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,194.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,909,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,793,000 after buying an additional 1,851,831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,439,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 957.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after buying an additional 838,290 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 500.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 315,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 233,310 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

