The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Deborah P. Majoras Sells 71,391 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.