The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 3.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

