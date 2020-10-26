The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.05

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.05 and last traded at $119.27, with a volume of 834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,991.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $282.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Providence Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Providence Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

About The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.