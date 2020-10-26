The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 88,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.69. 46,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175,601. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.04, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

