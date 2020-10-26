The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.63. 27,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,069. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.03%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.