The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of The Unilever Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.63. 27,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,069. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.03%.
About The Unilever Group
The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.