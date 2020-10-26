The Unilever Group’s (UNLVF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNLVF. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of The Unilever Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

UNLVF stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.