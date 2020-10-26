The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $126.42 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.47, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

