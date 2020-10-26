The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

WEGRY opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

