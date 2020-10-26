Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $478.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,170. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.40.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $8,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $106,527,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,137 shares of company stock valued at $35,176,956. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

