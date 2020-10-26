TheStreet Upgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BFST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 103.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

