TheStreet Upgrades Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.14.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $98.78 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

